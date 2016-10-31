Tech 21 gives Fly Rig5 multi-effects pedal Brit and Cali makeovers

We loved the concept and tones behind the original Fly Rig5 multi-effects pedal, so we're thrilled to see Tech 21 expand the line to include two new flavours: Brit and Cali.

The fresh takes on the design replace the original's distortion circuit with two Transatlantic tones: vintage British amps, taken from T21's British SansAmp Character Series pedal; and mid-'70s boutique amp tones, taken from the Cali/US Metal SansAmp Character Series pedals.

Like the original, an onboard boost function kicks in up to 21dB of preamp boost, while a SansAmp makes for convincing direct tones; built-in reverb and delay effects are also footswitchable.

The Fly Rig5 Brit and Cali are available in mid-November for $249 each, and up for preorder at Tech 21 NYC now.

That all sounds good to us, but will they make our list of the best all-one guitar rig solutions?