Takamine Pro Series P3NC

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Takamine's top-line Pro Series P3NC acoustic delivers the finest in Takamine acoustic sound, style and performance from a classic Takamine NEX/grand auditorium style body with a comfortable Venetian cutaway, elegant appointments, smooth playability and state of the art onboard electronics.

The solid cedar top features hand-scalloped X bracing and ivory binding, with dark purfling and a gorgeous concentric-ring rosette with wood marquetry. An elegant Venetian cutaway offers optimum access to the upper registers. The unique Takamine split-saddle bone bridge provides faultless intonation and excellent acoustic coupling to the top.

Other premium features include a solid sapele back, mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard with wood 'dot-in-dot' inlays, gold tuners with amber buttons, natural satin finish and the highly acclaimed CT4B II preamp system with three-band EQ, volume control and built-in tuner.

