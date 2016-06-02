Summer NAMM 2016: Epiphone reissues the Century and "the most beautiful electric guitar ever made"

Summer NAMM 2016: While Gibson hailed 2016 as its “best year ever”, Epiphone has been noticeably quiet, with the Brent Hinds Flying VCustom the only new model to its name… until these four exciting new electrics were announced.

Most notable is the reappearance of the Century archtop - we'd wager that's largely thanks to Mr James Bay, who's a huge fan of the model - but Les Paul’s "most beautiful electric guitar ever made" ‘tuxedo’ Custom is also seeing a reissue, while two new LPs - one stripped-down, one highly spec’d - are also cause for celebration. Head on through our gallery for the full lowdown…