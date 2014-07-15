SUMMER NAMM 2014: Roland unveils the new Blues Cube guitar amp series

Performance-ready 80-watt combo guitar amplifier with authentic tube tone and touch response

• Roland’s comprehensive Tube Logic design delivers the interactive tonal behaviours of famous fine-tuned vintage tube amps, including preamp and output tube distortion characteristics, power supply compression, and much more

• Independent Clean and Crunch channels, plus unique Dual Tone mode for blending channels to expand tonal possibilities.

• Master volume, three-band EQ, and Presence control, plus Boost and Tone switches on each channel

• Four-way Power Control (0.5 W, 15 W, 45 W, Max) allows for cranked-amp tones at any volume

• Onboard high-quality reverb and tremolo effects with vintage sound character, plus effects loop for external devices

• Classic open-back design with custom 12-inch speaker and poplar cabinet for enhanced presence on stage

• Stylish, modern look with a vintage vibe

• Efficient, lightweight design provides easy portability without sacrificing tone quality

• USB output for high-quality direct recording to a computer

• Optional GA-FC Foot Controller for Channel Select, Dual Tone, and Tremolo/EFX Loop

Musical, Highly Responsive Amp Tones with Tube Logic

Warm, bouncy, responsive, dynamic, elastic…these are all terms that guitarists use to describe the satisfying experience of playing their favorite tube amps. Thanks to Roland’s Tube Logic, these words can be applied to the Blues Cube Artist as well. Dramatically evolved from the first-generation sound of the original Blues Cube amps from the ‘90s, today’s Tube Logic accurately provides the complex, highly interactive behaviour of classic tube designs in meticulous detail, providing the magical “it” factor that takes a guitar amp from a simple sound system to a living, breathing musical instrument. Great feel, distortion control with touch and volume, bloom, sparkle, power supply “sag,” and more—everything that players love about a finely tuned vintage tube amp is present in abundance with the Blues Cube.

Performance-Ready Amp for Pro Players

Ready for live playing, the Blues Cube Artist is equipped with 80-watts of power, plus a custom 12-inch speaker that’s been specially designed for maximum tonal response with Tube Logic. The open-back cabinet features poplar plywood construction, which offers acoustically vibrant tone for solo or group performances.