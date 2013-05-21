Summer NAMM 2013: Schertler rolls out Jam Series

Summer NAMM 2013: Schertler has unveiled the Jam Series, a new line of acoustic amplifiers that will be making their debut at Summer NAMM 2013.

The series comprises three models - the Jam 100, Jam 150 and Jam 400 - which are each finished in wooden cabinets. The high-fidelity amplifiers feature onboard mixers with both XLR and 1/4" inputs and dedicated vocal inputs, as well as built in digital effects including reverb.

Prices begin at $999 for the Jam 100. For more information, visit the official Schertler website.

Schertler press release

SCHERTLER INTRODUCES JAM SERIES AMPLIFIERS

Schertler has introduced a line of high fidelity acoustic amplifiers to be shown at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, Eastman Guitars booth #1512. The Schertler Jam Series features a wide range of high-performance, classic wood cabinet amps, the Jam 100, Jam 150, and Jam 400. With the Schertler Jam Series, we know your musical instrument is a prized possession, and its sound deserves to be authentically reproduced and amplified with the best possible audio quality.

Since its foundation in the early 1980s, Schertler has embarked on a passionate endeavor of research aiming to achieve the highest levels of fidelity in the reproduction of acoustic stringed instruments. Today, the Schertler brand is a standard for live performance, broadcast and recording applications and proudly lists some of the world's leading orchestras, ensembles and solo artists as ambassadors.

The Schertler Jam 100 ($999.99) is a high-quality 100-watt bi-amp with a 6" woofer and 1" dome tweeter. Faithfully responsive and engaging from the first listen, the amp features four channels, two available for use as dedicated vocal mics, a harmonious digital reverb effect, XLR, ¼ inch, and RCA inputs. Pole mount optional. Dimensions: 10.6 x 11.4 x 14.17 inch - 24.25 lbs. For more information visit: http://www.schertler.com/homepage_schertler/jam100-en.html

One of the market leaders in Europe, the Schertler Jam 150 ($1249.99) is a 150-watt bi-amp with an 8" woofer and 1" dome tweeter. The onboard mixer enables the use of several instruments simultaneously depending on the needs of musician. It features six channels, two available for use as dedicated vocal mics and two for pair line in, a medium EQ band on all channels, ¼ inch input and XLR inputs with phantom power. Additional features include four reverb channels with Alesis effects and an RCA RCA record in/out. Pole mount optional for use as a stage monitor. Dimensions: 10.6 x 14.17 x 15.74 inch - 28.66 lbs. For more information visit: http://www.schertler.com/homepage_schertler/jam150-en.html

Incredible dynamics and detailed image the Schertler Jam 400 ($1749.99) is a 400-watt bi-amp with two 8" woofers and a 1" dome tweeter. This highly portable cabinet provides a full range of options for the most demanding of performers and includes advanced features such as switchable subwoofer output, variable anti-feedback control, phantom power and multiple digital effects. The amp features nine channels, three available for use as dedicated vocal mics and three for pair line in. Advanced features include a switchable subwoofer output, variable anti-feedback control, phantom power, and eight Alesis digital effects. A range of XLR, ¼ inch, and RCA inputs provide complete versatility and the potential for solo artists, duo's and ensembles to perform with a single lightweight amplifier. Dimensions: 14.56 x 16.92 x 19.29 inch - 46.29 lbs. For more information visit: http://www.schertler.com/homepage_schertler/jam400-en.html

