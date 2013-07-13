SUMMER NAMM 2013: Martin introduces more new models
SUMMER NAMM 2013: Martin made a lot of noise with the launch of the Ed Sheeran LX1E Signature model, but they showed of more new guitars at the show, including the CEO-7.
Inspired by Martin's successful Golden Era 00 models, the CEO-7 features a sunburst finish, golden age tuners and authentic headplate lettering. This new 14-fret short scale 00 "Sloped Shoulder" model features a solid Adirondack spruce top with solid genuine mahogany back and sides for complex tonality.
Grand J12-16GTE
The Grand J12-16GTE features a 17-inch grand jumbo body along with D-TAR Wave-Length Multi-Source electronics. The powerful yet defined sound and easy playability makes this a great choice for any 12- string enthusiast.
000RS1
The 000RS1 is the newest addition to the successful Road Series. Constructed with solid sapele and equipped with Fishman Sonitone electronics, this stage-ready Auditorium model produces the perfect blend of volume and balance.