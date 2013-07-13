SUMMER NAMM 2013: Martin introduces more new models

SUMMER NAMM 2013: Martin made a lot of noise with the launch of the Ed Sheeran LX1E Signature model, but they showed of more new guitars at the show, including the CEO-7.

Inspired by Martin's successful Golden Era 00 models, the CEO-7 features a sunburst finish, golden age tuners and authentic headplate lettering. This new 14-fret short scale 00 "Sloped Shoulder" model features a solid Adirondack spruce top with solid genuine mahogany back and sides for complex tonality.