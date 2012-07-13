Summer NAMM 2012: Gibson Grace Potter signature Flying V

Gibson grace potter signature flying v guitar

Gibson's main announcement at Summer NAMM 2012 has been the arrival of a Grace Potter signature Flying V model.

The singer and guitarist of acclaimed US rock act Grace Potter and The Nocturnals, has opted for a classic nitrocellulose finish of her own design, along with BurstBucker Pro humbuckers, a 'Slim V' profile neck and a Grade A mahogany body and neck. Check out the full details in the press release below.

PRESS RELEASE: Along with her band the Nocturnals, Grace Potter channels the best of late '60s and early '70s rock into a hip and original brew. Grace's soulful voice and stellar guitar playing on her favored Flying V tipped her as a classic rocker right from the start with her band's self-released 2005 debut when she was just 21 years old.

Now, Gibson USA proudly presents the Grace Potter Signature Flying V. Crafted from Grade-A tonewoods and loaded with premium hardware and two of the finest contemporary recreations of legendary PAF humbucking pickups, the Grace Potter Signature Flying V is the hippest tone machine to head down the pike in a long time.

Its unique look, designed by Grace, includes a hand-sprayed Nocturnal Brown gloss nitrocellulose top finish and satin natural back, sides and neck, and cream-painted Lexan pickguard with custom silkscreened art deco border.

In the image of the classic second wave of '60s Flying Vs, the Grace Potter Signature Flying V from Gibson USA is crafted in solid Grade-A mahogany, a rich, resonant tonewood that has been responsible for many of the finest Gibson electric guitars ever to come off the line.

Its glued-in Grade-A mahogany neck is carved to a "Slim V" profile that measures .800 inches at the 1st fret and .850 inches at the 12th, and topped with a luxurious dark-brown chechen fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets.

A PLEK-slotted Corian nut ensures a maximum amount of that crucial neck resonance arrives in the guitar's final sonic brew, while vintage-style TonePros tuners with pearloid keystone buttons maintain a traditional look at the back-angled headstock.

All this along with Gibson's renowned craftsmanship and the classic specs of the 24-3/4 inch scale length, a 1-11/16 inch nut width, and a 12 inch fingerboard radius ensure legendary playability, too.

To capture the tonal splendor of this well-crafted guitar, Gibson USA loads the Grace Potter Signature Flying V with a pair of its finest PAF recreations. The BurstBucker Pro Rhythm at the neck and BurstBucker Pro Lead at the bridge are both made with Alnico V magnets and wound with 42 AWG enamel-coated wire like many of the best original PAFs.

They provide output levels in line with vintage humbuckers, although the bridge pickup is given extra turns of wire for a little more grind in the lead position and an excellent balance between the two. Also, in a contemporary twist, both pickups are wax potted to combat microphonic feedback, so you can crank this sweet, soulful tone monster through your amp of choice, achieving everything from warm, rich, bluesy tones to wailing lead and crunching rhythm, without fear of howl or squeal.

The classic pairing of Tune-o-matic bridge and stud-mounted stopbar tailpiece keep it all locked down for maximum sustain and easy intonation adjustment, and a pair of individual volume controls, a master tone, and a three-way switch give you all the sonic versatility required.

Each guitar comes protected in a plush-lined Flying V hardshell case with black exterior, and includes owner's manual and adjustment literature, along with Gibson's Limited Lifetime Warranty and 24/7/365 customer service.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Gibson



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter