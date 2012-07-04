Summer NAMM 2012: 6 new Fender acoustic guitars, basses and mandolins

A new addition to the Classic Design acoustic guitars series, the CD-220SCE All Zebrano is the pimped up brother of the CD-220SCE. Constructed from Zebrano - AKA Zebrawood - it’s an exotic beast rich on the eye and, apparently, in tone.

Tech specs

Body Style: Dreadnought

Scale Length: 25.3 inches (64.3 cm)

Top: Laminated Zebrano

Back and Sides: Laminated Zebrano

Finish: Gloss

Bracing: Scalloped X Bracing

Neck: Mahogany

Neck Finish: Satin

Nut: 1.625 inches (41.3 mm), Bone

Bridge: Rosewood with Bone Compensated Saddle

Hardware: Gold

Number of Frets: 20

Strings: Fender Dura-Tone Coated 80/20 Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)

Electronics: Fishman Presys Pickup System with Active On-Board Pre-Amp and Tuner

Unique Features: Dual-action truss rod, 3 mm dot position Inlays, compensated saddle, abalone rosette, MOP headstock logo, zebrano headstock veneer, black bridge pins and gold hardware