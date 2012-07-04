Summer NAMM 2012: 6 new Fender acoustic guitars, basses and mandolins
CD-220SCE All Zebrano
A new addition to the Classic Design acoustic guitars series, the CD-220SCE All Zebrano is the pimped up brother of the CD-220SCE. Constructed from Zebrano - AKA Zebrawood - it’s an exotic beast rich on the eye and, apparently, in tone.
Tech specs
Body Style: Dreadnought
Scale Length: 25.3 inches (64.3 cm)
Top: Laminated Zebrano
Back and Sides: Laminated Zebrano
Finish: Gloss
Bracing: Scalloped X Bracing
Neck: Mahogany
Neck Finish: Satin
Nut: 1.625 inches (41.3 mm), Bone
Bridge: Rosewood with Bone Compensated Saddle
Hardware: Gold
Number of Frets: 20
Strings: Fender Dura-Tone Coated 80/20 Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Electronics: Fishman Presys Pickup System with Active On-Board Pre-Amp and Tuner
Unique Features: Dual-action truss rod, 3 mm dot position Inlays, compensated saddle, abalone rosette, MOP headstock logo, zebrano headstock veneer, black bridge pins and gold hardware
Tim Armstrong Hellcat-12
A 12-string variant of Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong’s signature Hellcat acoustic guitar. There will also be a left-handed version available.
Tech specs
Body Style: Concert
Scale Length: 25.3 inches (64.3 cm)
Top: Solid Mahogany
Back and Sides: Laminated Mahogany
Finish: Satin
Bracing: Scalloped X Bracing
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Satin
Nut: 1.77 inches (45 mm), Synthetic Bone
Bridge: Rosewood with Compensated Saddle
Hardware: Chrome
Number of Frets: 20
Strings: Fender Dura-Tone Coated 80/20 Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Electronics: Fishman Isys III System with Active On-Board Pre-Amp and Tuner
Accessories: Tim Armstrong "Let's Go" guitar strap
Unique Features: 4-ply tortoiseshell pickguard, "Hellcat" position inlays, 12th-fret double-skulls inlay, Tim Armstrong signature on truss rod cover, cream body binding, black-painted headstock, synthetic bone nut and saddle, black bridge pins with white dots
Sonoran-Bucket
A hybrid of two electro-acoustic lines, featuring the Stratocaster headstock and laminated mahogany back and sides of the Fender California series and the luxurious flame maple top of the Hot Rod Design series.
Tech specs
Body Style: Dreadnought
Scale Length: 25.3 inches (64.3 cm)
Top: Flame Maple
Back and Sides: Laminated Mahogany
Finish: Gloss
Body Width: 3.75 inches (Front) to 4.75 inches (Rear)
Bracing: Scalloped X Bracing
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss
Nut: 1.625 inches (41.3 mm), Bone
Bridge: Rosewood with Bone Compensated Saddle
Hardware: Chrome
Number of Frets: 20
Strings: Fender Dura-Tone Coated 80/20 Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Electronics: Fishman Isys III System with Active On-Board Pre-Amp and Tuner
Unique Features: T-Bucket rosette, "F" logo at 12th fret, "C"-shaped maple neck, "Viking"-style bridge, strap pin and end pin jack, flame-maple top
CB-100CE Bass
A new affordable electro-acoustic bass with a spruce top, plus a 22 fret mahogany neck with a Jazz Bass profile.
Tech specs
Body Style: Dreadnought
Scale Length: 34 inches (86.36 cm)
Top: Laminated Spruce
Back and Sides: Laminated Mahogany
Finish: Satin
Bracing: Scalloped X Bracing
Neck: Mahogany
Neck Finish: Satin
Nut: 2.125 inches (54 mm), Synthetic Bone
Bridge: Rosewood with Synthetic Bone Compensated Saddle
Hardware: Chrome
Number of Frets: 22
Strings: Fender Phosphor Bronze Bass (.045 - .100)
Unique Features: Dual-action truss rod, 3 mm dot position inlays, compensated saddle, mother-of-pearl acrylic rosette, gold screen headstock Logo, rosewood headstock veneer, white bridge pins, cutaway, and Fishman preamp with built-in tuner
FM-101 Mandolin
Essentially the same entry-level instrument featured in Fender’s FM-100 Mandolin Pack, but now available without the gigbag and other accessories.
Tech specs
Body Style: Mandolin
Scale Length: 13.7 inches (34.8 cm)
Top: Laminated Spruce
Back and Sides: Laminated Nato
Finish: Gloss
Bracing: Tone Bars
Neck: Nato
Neck Finish: Gloss
Nut: 1.12 inches (28.5 mm), Synthetic Bone
Bridge: Rosewood with Synthetic Bone Compensated Saddle
Hardware: Chrome
Number of Frets: 21
Strings: Fender Phosphor Bronze Mandolin Strings, (.011-.040 Gauges)
Unique Features: Dot position inlays, simple black/white body binding, silkscreened logo, white plastic nut and saddle dot position inlays, two-ply black pickguard, four-ply ivory body binding, bound fingerboard, chrome tailpiece, f holes
FM-63SE Mandolin
Fender ‘goes electric’ on one of its best-selling mandolins with the addition of a piezo pickup and dedicated volume and tone knobs.
Tech specs
Body Style: Mandolin
Scale Length: 13.7 inches (34.8 cm)
Top: Solid Spruce
Back and Sides: Carved Solid Maple, Laminated Flame Maple
Finish: Gloss
Bracing: Tone Bars
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss
Nut: 1.12 inches (28.5 mm), Synthetic Bone
Bridge: Rosewood with Compensated Saddle
Hardware: Gold
Number of Frets: 24
Strings: Fender Phosphor Bronze Mandolin Strings, (.011-.040 Gauges)
Electronics: Piezo Pickup
Unique Features: Pearloid dot position inlays, three-ply tortoiseshell pickguard, four-ply ivory body binding, bound fingerboard and headstock, mother-of-pearl headstock inlays, gold tailpiece, f holes, 9.96 inch fingerboard, amber speed knobs