Summer NAMM 2011: Vox unveils new addition to the AC Custom Series

SUMMER NAMM 2011: Legendary British amp-maker Vox has unveiled a new addition to its AC Custom Series of valve amps.

The AC15C2 'Twin' is a two-channel, 15-watt combo similar to the company's AC15C1 but with a second 12-inch Celestion Greenback speaker and larger spring reverb tank.

The AC15C2 'Twin' is set to hit stores early autumn and will be priced at $1100 (UK pricing TBC). Check out the press release below for full details.

PRESS RELEASE: Vox Amplification has added the AC15C2 'Twin' combo amp to their popular AC Custom Series of tube amplifiers. This enhanced version of the AC15C1 adds a second speaker, providing two 12-inch Celestion Greenbacks. The AC15C2 'Twin' also features the larger spring reverb tank found in the AC30C2.

The AC15C2 'Twin' offers both Normal and Top Boost channels, tremolo, spring reverb, an effects loop, and footswitching capabilities. The tube amp design uses three 12AX7 dual triode vacuum tubes in the pre-amp section, and two EL84 pentode tubes in the power stage.

Each channel is equipped with its own Volume control, and the Top Boost channel offers highly interactive Treble and Bass tone controls. Both channels rely on the Tone Cut and Volume controls in the Master section.

The Tone Cut control operates in the power stage rather than the preamp stage, allowing an additional degree of sound-shaping. The Master Volume control works in conjunction with the individual volumes of each channel to create just the right degree of gain-staging.

By balancing the individual and Master volumes, the AC15C2 'Twin' can deliver the coveted clean Vox 'chimey' sound or a powerful overdriven tone - and everything in between.

The classic Vox tremolo effect is equipped with adjustable controls for both the speed and the depth. A warm Spring Reverb is also included. With its larger dual speaker housing, the AC15C2 'Twin' features the larger reverb tank normally used on the AC30C2, adding spaciousness to the sound.

The optional VFS2 footswitch provides a hands-free method for turning the Reverb and Tremolo effects on and off while performing.

