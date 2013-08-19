Suhr announces Reloaded Shiba and Riot pedals

Suhr has rolled out new Reloaded versions of two of its distortion pedals, the Riot and the Shiba.

Each pedal has received a set of upgrades for 2013, with the Riot Reloaded featuring 30 per cent more gain than the original Riot pedal, and the Shiba featuring 50 per cent more gain and a three position voicing switch.

For more information, visit the official Suhr website.

Suhr press release

In 2009, we shipped our very first Riot distortion pedal. Riot became an overnight success, offering players the ability to transform a clean amp into a versatile Classic Rock tone machine.

Riot Reloaded is the result of countless hours of listening, testing, and tweaking our original distortion circuit to create a pedal that is amp-like, aggressive, in your face, and features more gain (30% more than our original Riot). Riot Reloaded is the ideal choice for players seeking Hi-Gain Rock, Metal, and drop tuning style tones.

Amp-Like Performance



Riot Reloaded responds dynamically to every nuance of your playing, just like the overdrive channel of a modded amplifier. With a simple twist of your volume knob, you can easily morph from mild chunk to full on metal assault.

Gain to Spare

Riot Reloaded offers over 30% more gain than our original Riot. Our engineers balanced the dual gain stages to increase saturation and upper harmonics, resulting in improved midrange articulation, more sustain, and a tighter three-dimensional sound.

Tone Shaping

The tone control was modified to emphasize upper mid frequencies for a sweeter, more cutting tone, without sounding harsh or fatiguing.

Appearance

Housed in a unique, spiral faced enclosure, the Riot Reloaded is anodized in a deep saturated purple, and accented with futuristic translucent control knobs.

Part of the Family

An excellent companion to the original Riot, Riot Reloaded is a versatile distortion pedal that delivers a broad spectrum of Hi-Gain tones, with an amp-like feel, in a compact stompbox.



UNIQUE FEATURES:

Amp-Like Dynamics - Responds to every nuance of your playing with definition and clarity.

Over 30% More Gain - Adds dimension, upper harmonics, and increased sustain.

Tone Control - Modified to emphasize upper mid frequencies for a sweeter more cutting tone.

Three Position Voice Switch - Provides Classic, Modern (Full bodied), and Scooped EQ settings.

Shiba Drive Pedal

OVERVIEW

In July of 2009, we shipped our very first Shiba Drive pedal. Shiba was designed to provide players with a variety of fat rhythm and warm singing lead tones. The Shiba Drive gained great popularity among players seeking an overdrive pedal that could be used in conjunction with their amplifier's clean or overdrive channels for added flexibility.

Shiba Drive Reloaded is the result of countless hours of listening, testing, and tweaking our original overdrive circuit to create a pedal that is more amp-like, has a tighter low-end, focused mids, and features more gain (50% more than our original Shiba). Shiba Reloaded is the ideal choice for players seeking classic Blues, Jazz, and Rock style tones.

Amp-Like Performance

Designed to work equally well with single coil and humbucking instruments, the Shiba Reloaded responds dynamically to every nuance of your playing, just like the overdrive channel of a tube amplifier. With a simple twist of your volume knob, you can easily morph from pushed clean to full on Classic Rock style tones.

Gain to Spare

The Shiba Drive Reloaded offers over 50% more gain than our original Shiba Drive. Our engineers fine tuned it's gain stage, increased saturation and upper harmonics, which resulted in improved midrange articulation and more sustain, allowing your notes to sing without sacrificing low end definition.

Smooth Switch

We redesigned Shiba's Smooth switch to be more apparent offering flexibility, giving you the ability to fine tune your sound. Whether you prefer warm violin-like solos or an open and defined full-bodied rhythm tone, Shiba Drive Reloaded is your ideal overdrive pedal for a variety of playing styles.

Appearance

Housed in a unique, spiral faced enclosure, the Shiba Drive Reloaded is anodized in a deep saturated Blue and accented with futuristic and translucent control knobs.

Part of the Family

An excellent companion to the original Shiba Drive, Shiba Drive Reloaded is a versatile overdrive pedal that delivers a broad range of pushed/overdriven tones, with an amp-like feel, all within a compact stompbox.

UNIQUE FEATURES: