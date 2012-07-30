Studio Pros online studio expands services

PRESS RELEASE: Studio Pros announced they have expanded their team of session musicians and are now offering services for country music and hip hop electronic beat production.

Studio Pros is comprised of a team of more than 60 session musicians ranging from authentic world percussion to hip hop drum programming. The new list of country instrumentation includes: country fiddle, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, pedal steel, dobro, lap steel and more. They also have a new electronic production package featuring hip hop producers. The package includes the production of beats from start to finish for hip hop, pop and dance styles.

Options for country music production start at $899/song and include: live drums, bass (upright or electric), 3-6 layers of country guitars, 2-4 layers of keyboard tracks and mixing and mastering by their Grammy nominated engineer. The electronic music production package starts at $679/song and includes: drum programming, synth bass, 3 layers of keys + mixing and mastering by their Grammy nominated engineer.

You can always customize your own production package with additional services starting at $125/instrument to make sure your production has it's own unique sound that you've envisioned. You have the option to upload your own vocals to include in the final mix for free or have one of Studio Pros session vocalists available starting at $125/song to record your song and give it a commercial edge for publishing opportunities, radio airplay and more.

Production demos can be found here: http://studiopros.com/demos.php

