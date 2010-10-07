Stuart Hamm to open Hartke amps room at Tech Music School

Hamm (right) on stage with Satch in 2008.

On October 14, Stu Hamm, the American session bassist best know for his work with Joe Satriani, will be opening the new Hartke room at Tech Music School in London. Hamm will also be conducting a master class for students on the day.

Korg UK, the distributor for US-based Hartke Systems, has supplied a selection of Hartke amps to Tech MusicSchool for use of their students who are learning bass guitar.

"For over 27 years, Tech Music School has been preparing bassists for successful professional careers in the music business," says Larry Hartke. "We are thrilled to be a part of this great organization and look forward to hearing all the great bass players they will be turning out in the future."

