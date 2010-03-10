Stu Hamm announces free Hartke bass clinic

PRESS RELEASE: On Friday 12 March at 7pm Dawsons Music Reading will become home to bass legend and Hartke endorsee, Stuart Hamm.

Stu will be in-store demonstrating his technique through the latest bass amps from Hartke.

To register for your free place at this event please call Dawsons Music Reading on 0118 958 1320 or email reading@dawsons.co.uk.

There will also be a free Hartke T-shirt for everyone that comes along - while stocks last. Free parking is available at the rear of the store.

For more information, visit Dawsons Music and Samson for Hartke gear

Information taken from official press release

