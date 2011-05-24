Stream the new Black Stone Cherry album - right here!

31 May 2011 sees Kentucky fried rockers Black Stone Cherry release their third studio album, Between The Devil & The Deep Blue Sea, and you can hear it here first on MusicRadar.

"This album is the culmination of all of the everyday ups and downs life throws at you," say the band. "Sonically, you'll hear some of the meanest sounding guitar riffs we've ever laid down, and at the same time, you'll find ballads that will tug on your heartstrings. We wanted the album's intensity to match that of our live show. We're very proud of this album and excited for our fans to hear it!"

Visit Roadrunner Records for more Black Stone Cherry action.