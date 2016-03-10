Stevie Ray Vaughan's Ibanez Tube Screamer goes up for sale

Image 1 of 4 Steve Ray Vaughan's Ibanez Tube Screamer goes up for sale Image 2 of 4 Steve Ray Vaughan's Ibanez Tube Screamer goes up for sale Image 3 of 4 Steve Ray Vaughan's Ibanez Tube Screamer goes up for sale Image 4 of 4 Steve Ray Vaughan's Ibanez Tube Screamer goes up for sale

Now, here's something you don't see every day: one of blues guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan's original Ibanez TS808 Tube Screamer pedals has gone up for sale at Seattle music store Emerald City Guitars.

After SRV passed away in 1990, legend has it that guitar tech Cesar Diaz sold two of the great man's Tube Screamers, and this is one of them, complete with battle scars and a surprisingly well-maintained battery compartment cover.

Now, what was once the pride and joy of SRV's rig could be yours… for $11,000. Head over to Emerald City Guitars to snag it. Just don't let that price put you in a rude mood.