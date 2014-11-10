Steve Stevens: my top 5 tips for guitarists

Guitarist Steve Stevens has raves for producer Trevor Horn, who helmed the bulk of the recently released Billy Idol album, Kings & Queens Of The Underground. But his hurrahs and huzzahs aren't strictly limited to the veteran record maker's skills behind the console. Turns out, Horn can rock a pretty big bottom on the bass, as well.

“Going into this record, I had no idea that Trevor could play bass," Stevens says. "I knew of his brilliant work as a producer, sure, and I knew that he was part of The Buggles and that he stepped in and sang for Yes for a time. It was a real surprise to discover what a great bassist he is. He played beautifully on the tracks we cut, and he even made me rethink my guitar parts a bit. His lines were so melodic and counter-rhythmic – they opened up another door to the songs."

Stevens was also knocked out by Horn's studio team, who made the recording sessions so hassle-free that the entire experience was akin to going to "music camp." "All of Trevor's people are really young and knowledgeable, and they're players, too," Stevens says. "In the mornings, I’d come in and they already had guitar sounds up for me. ‘What do you think about this sound? Hey, Steve, how about this?’ I wouldn’t have to get burned out trying to come up with my own sounds, and that allowed me to concentrate on the songs and my actual playing."

Since the early '80s, Stevens has been a groundbreaker of gonzo guitar sound effects, and he saturates Kings Of Queens Of The Underground with plenty of what he likes to call "What-the-fuck-was-that? moments." "It's just always something I've loved, coming up with wild sounds, especially for solos," he says. "On the song One Breath Away, the solo is from my home demo. I have two Sears Craftsman cases filled with pedals. I linked up a bunch of them – I think there’s a DigiTech Synth Wah, a Whammy pedal and a Roland Stutter pedal – and got something really cool. We tried to beat it in the studio, but Idol liked the one I did at home the best. Sometimes you get those happy accidents."

On the following pages, Steve Stevens runs down his top five tips for guitarists.