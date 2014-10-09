Steve Morse's top 5 tips for guitarists

In the parking lot of guitar greats, not only does Steve Morse get a lifetime reserved spot, but he also has his own entrance. Try to name a more celebrated guitarist on earth – he's won all the guitar polls numerous times and even consecutively; pick a current six-string whiz kid and he'll cite Morse as a major influence – and you'll very well come up empty.

But the Deep Purple/Dixie Dregs/Flying Colors and solo guitarist, whose command of genres is so vast that he's almost impossible to bracket, insists that he's really just a student of the instrument. “I’m always learning, on a daily basis, in fact," Morse says. "Working with other musicians, I pick up all kinds of tips, or I'll gain some new insights. I'm curious about the way things work – all kinds of things – and I try to be like a sponge. How people play and why they do what they do is always fascinating to me.

“It happens kind of naturally as a result of playing with other people," he continues. "Whenever a thought is raised that I didn’t think of first, I want to know how somebody arrived at that idea. ‘Was that the result of influences, or did that come about because of a new way of thinking? Why did that work so well?’"

On the following pages, eternal student Morse offers some of his own insights, his top five tips for guitarists. “Some of these might be considered life lessons," he observes, "but to me, life lessons are what music is all about.”

