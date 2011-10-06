Squier introduces J Mascis and Joe Trohman signature models

Image 1 of 2 Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster

Squier has unveiled two new artist models, a signature Jazzmaster for Dinosaur Jr guitarist and grunge icon J Mascis, and a Telecaster bearing the name of Fall Out Boy and The Damned Things guitarist Joe Trohman.

Read the press release below for details, and see pictures of both in the gallery.

PRESS RELEASE: Squier is excited to introduce two new artist signature models, the J Mascis Jazzmaster and the Joe Trohman Telecaster guitars.

Both guitars are modelled after precise artist specifications, and champion Squier's Artist Series vision of inspiring new generations of players while delivering great value and sound.

The new J Mascis Jazzmaster offers as much massive sound and performance as its namesake. Its striking Vintage White finish, pickups and hardware are all specified by Mascis himself, offering guitarists tremendous tone, quality and looks at an incredible value.

Features include a basswood body, C-shaped maple neck, rosewood fingerboard with 9.5-inch radius and 21 jumbo frets, two single-coil Jazzmaster pickups with three-position switching and dual tone circuits, gold anodized aluminium pickguard, Adjusto-Matic bridge with vintage-style floating tremolo tailpiece, vintage-style tuners, chrome hardware and J Mascis' signature on the back of the large '60s style headstock.

The Joe Trohman Telecaster is an unusual new take on the venerable early-'70s Fender Telecaster Deluxe. This triple-pickup beauty rocks a ton of tones with easy switching features.

It comes equipped with an alder body, C-shaped maple neck, rosewood fingerboard with 12-inch radius and 22 jumbo frets, two open-coil humbucking pickups (neck and bridge), single-coil Stratocaster middle pickup, five-position rotary pickup selector switch, upper bout kill switch, vintage-style six-saddle strings-through-body hardtail bridge, chrome hardware, large 1968-style Stratocaster headstock with Trohman's signature on the back, and Two-colour Sunburst finish.

The J Mascis Jazzmaster and Joe Trohman Telecaster are available at Squier dealers.

Both guitars have a RRP of £430.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Squier.

