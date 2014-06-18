Splurge, save, steal: triple-humbucker guitars
Splurge: Gibson SG Deluxe
The Gibson SG is well known for its almighty rock tones, and adding a third humbucker to the mix serves only to reinforce its credentials.
A cunningly concealed TogPot allows you to blend the middle pickup with the neck and bridge pups, while a Bigsby vibrato gives you all the wobble you want.
Save: Fret-King Blue Label Ventura 60 HB3
As if having three pickups wasn't avant-garde enough, Trevor Wilkinson's creation has one of the most unusual bodies we've seen in recent years.
Although the design is wacky, the sounds are classic, thanks to the trio of PAF-style double-coils; which can also provide single-coil sounds with a twist of Fret-King's Vari-coil control.
Steal: Squier Deluxe Hot Rails Strat
What the HHHell? Before you start penning angry emails, we'll point you towards this Strat's cunningly disguised trio of single-coil-sized, Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails humbuckers, which boast a huge output for endless sustain, not to mention bountiful tones courtesy of the five-way pickup selector.