Song premiere: Steve Vai unleashes Velorum

Steve Vai scores an epic victory on Velorum, from the upcoming The Story Of Light. © Larry DiMarzio

Next week, on 14 August, master guitarist Steve Vai releases The Story Of Light, his first studio solo album since 2005's Real Illusions: Reflections. It is the second installment in the Real Illusions trilogy, an epic conceptional narrative (or "rock fable," as Vai calls it) that concerns self-realization, spiritual renewal and redemption - answers that are revealed as characters gaze into a reflecting pond that holds magical powers.

Scientific truths and existentialism collide in the story of Velorum, and as a piece of music it's no less complex. But the beauty of Vai - a musician so keyed into his emotions that his feelings literally leap from his skin - is how he can unravel elusive, heady and metaphysical conceits and render them with sweeping, palpable urgency and body-rocking punch. For guitar fans, Velorum is six minutes of sustained bliss: smoldering riffage, hauntingly beautiful melodies and cloudbursts of overwhelming, rapturous fretboard virtuosity. Vai is hopped up by the hot spiel in his blood, and his frenzy is downright contagious here.

