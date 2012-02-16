Slash reveals artwork for new album Apocalyptic Love

We get the feeling that this might be a rock 'n' roll record...

Slash has announced that his second studio album will be entitled Apocalyptic Love, featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

The star's new record is set for a 22 May release stateside. Meanwhile, 21 May marks the release of the second Slash Classic Rock Fan Pack, which sees Apocalyptic Love bundled together with a 132 page magazine dedicated to the making of the album, along with a metal pin badge and poster.

For more on Apocalyptic Love, here's the official press release:

"Slash - the iconic, Grammy-winning rock guitarist and songwriter - has revealed the cover artwork and album title for his second studio album Apocalyptic Love. Due out 22 May, the new album features Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and will be released on Slash's own label Dik Hayd International and distributed through EMI.

"Slash is currently in a Los Angeles studio putting the final touches on Apocalyptic Love. This week he announced his headlining US tour will begin 3 May in Baltimore. A fan pre-sale is happening now on www.slashonline.com, the regular on-sale starts tomorrow, Friday 17 February.

"Apocalyptic Love will follow his 2010 debut album Slash and his November 2011 first-ever live solo album, the two-CD/DVD set Made In Stoke 24/7/11. Notably, the Slash album debuted on the Billboard Top 200 chart at #3 (#1 on the Rock chart, #1 on the Independent chart, and #1 on the Hard Music chart).

"Digitally, the album also became the #1 overall digital album and hit #1 on iTunes in 13 countries. Internationally, the disc achieved Top 5 chart positions in over a dozen major territories, hitting #1 in both Japan and New Zealand.

"On Apocalyptic Love , Slash - along with and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Todd Kerns (bass) - has teamed with producer Eric Valentine, who also produced the Slash disc. All the songs were written together by Slash and Kennedy and cameras have been rolling throughout the entire making of the album."