Slash back with Velvet Revolver, singer search continues

Slash on stage at the Rock im Park Festival in Nuremberg, Germany last June. © DANIEL KARMANN/epa/Corbis



Now that Slash's solo tour has ended (for now) and bassist Duff McKagan has left Jane's Addiction (a stint that lasted all of six months), it finally looks as though Velvet Revolver is ready to get back on track.

The chapeaued shredder has issued an update on his website, in which he thanks all his fans for their "unbridled energy & passion (plus an extra touch of mayhem). I honestly haven't seen that kind of intensity at a rock concert in a long time! That is what has made the shows so fucking great across the board; Your insatiable appetite for genuine, in your face rock & roll, no doubt!"

In regards to Velvet Revolver, Slash writes that the band "is back together jamming, trying out singers. No updates yet. But it's great to hook up with Duff, Matt & Dave after all this time. I'll keep you posted on any interesting developments from those sessions as they happen. The creative juices are definitely flowing. I'm positive something awesome is going to surface soon."

But Slash apparently has additional solo tour dates in mind: starting in January, he writes that he has dates in the US, Asia, Australia, South America, and possibly more shows in the UK and Europe. (All of this hinges on Alter Bridge's schedule, Slash indicates, as his singer Myles Kennedy is also the vocalist for that band.)

Meanwhile, he says that a 'Slash Deluxe Edition' of his solo album is on the horizon. The box set will include the original 14-song album, along with bonus studio, live and acoustic tracks, demos, videos and more. And if that weren't enough, the guitarist writes that he's working on "killer new material for a future solo release." But then he's quick to stress "or not"...which leads us to think that some tracks may end up with Velvet Revolver. Or not...