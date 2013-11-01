Skunk Anansie guitarist Ace to host another technique course in December 2013

Following a successful four-session guitar course in October, Skunk Anansie guitarist and founder member Ace has announced details of the next Ace Guitar Academy course, set for 10-13 December 2013.

The four evening course entitled Tips, Tricks and Riffs will be taught by the man himself in central London from 7:30-9:30 each night.

This is an exclusive course with just 5 places, with an ability level ranging from good beginner to intermediate. The complete price is £320 for all four evenings.

Check out the Ace Guitar Academy website to find out more, email or visit Ace's Facebook for booking details.