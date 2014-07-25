Six of the best: light guitars
Tom Anderson Hollow Drop Top Classic
LA guitar maker Tom Anderson’s Hollow Drop Top Classic has a hollowed-out alder body with
a centre block, topped with a flame-maple cap. It’s a super- lightweight, state-of-the-art take on the S-type design, and comes with a huge range of options.
Weight: 2.9kg
We said: “A truly beautiful modern take on a classic, with lightweight, exceptional build, playability and sounds”
Full Tom Anderson Hollow Drop Top Classic review
4.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official Tom Anderson website.
Gordon-Smith GS-1
Manchester’s Gordon-Smith Guitars offers a range of inexpensive, roadworthy takes on classic formats, with all kinds of options and some clever design quirks. The redoubtable GS-1 is as simple as it gets, is super-slim, and is a lot of fun to play and gig.
Weight: 2.57kg
We said: “A surprisingly versatile, more ‘rock’ take on the single- pickup LP Junior, with real clout, and plenty of options”
Full Gordon-Smith GS-1 review
4 out of 5
For more information visit the official Gordon-Smith Guitars website.
Fender Empress Telebration Telecaster
Still available to buy, this solid- bodied Telecaster is made of lightweight empress tonewood and is part of Fender’s 2011 Telebration range, celebrating 60 years of the noble plank. If you can’t find one, the company’s semi-hollow Thinline Telecaster is available in all kinds of formats.
Weight: 2.76kg
We said: “Powered by two Hot Tele single coils, it proves quite a fiery beast, and the Greasebucket tone control is very usable”
For more information visit the official Fender website.
Danelectro Wild Thing
The Wild Thing is one of Danelectro’s most outrageous designs, but shares the mostly hollow, masonite design that’s synonymous with the brand. Series switching for the two lipstick pickups makes for tones ranging from warm jazz to snappy funk.
Weight: 2.63kg
We said: “A great neck, cool sounds and a truly eccentric look: we’ll say it again – everyone should own a Dano”
Read Danelectro Wild Thing review
4 out of 5
For more information visit the official Danelectro website.
Gibson SG '60s Tribute
The SG is available in countless guises, and is as light as it is versatile: even with the addition
of the automated Min-ETune system, as on this impressive recent model.
Weight: 2.9kg
We said: “Lightweight, with easy upper-fret access and a great neck profile, the refined and articulate BurstBuckers lend a touch of genuine class to a guitar that punches quite far above its price division in sonic terms”
Read Gibson SG '60s Tribute review
4.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official Gibson website.
Fender Pawn Shop '70s Stratocaster Deluxe
Fender’s Pawn Shop line showcases modded and mongrelised models with unique feature sets. This particularly imaginative and lightweight 70s-flavoured hybrid is a quirky but effective rock machine.
Weight: 3kg
We said: “This mix of a Strat and two Thinline Teles proves effective, performing better than many 70s Fenders”
Read Fender Pawn Shop ’70s Stratocaster Deluxe review
3.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official Fender website.
