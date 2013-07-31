Six of the best: eye-catching guitars

This Gregg Wright signature is based on the custom-made Charvel he used on Michael Jackson’s 1984 Victory tour, which now resides in a Hard Rock Cafe.

The Fret-King version retains the rising sun graphic and adds a Wilkinson P-90. A chubby neck profile adds to superb playability.

We said: “The bridge WP90 makes this guitar a cool twist on an 80s design, and that neck profile is just sublime”

For more information, visit the official Fret-King website.