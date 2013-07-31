Six of the best: eye-catching guitars
Fret-King Black Label Corona GWR Gregg Wright Model
This Gregg Wright signature is based on the custom-made Charvel he used on Michael Jackson’s 1984 Victory tour, which now resides in a Hard Rock Cafe.
The Fret-King version retains the rising sun graphic and adds a Wilkinson P-90. A chubby neck profile adds to superb playability.
We said: “The bridge WP90 makes this guitar a cool twist on an 80s design, and that neck profile is just sublime”
PRS 408 Maple Top
The 408 comes in a choice of 21 different finishes: the fine specimen pictured above is in Armando’s Amethyst.
It’s also the first PRS to incorporate Paul Reed Smith’s 21 Rules Of Tone into its build, and we were seriously impressed with its resonance and tonal variety.
We said: “It may not be the only PRS guitar to offer humbucking and single-coil sounds, but the 408 is the best yet”
Gretsch G5191TMS Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollow Body
Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong’s Man Salmon-coloured Gretsch is a pimped punk classic, with a pair of Black Top Filter’Tron humbuckers to dish the dirt and clarity as required.
Tough construction makes it less prone to unwanted feedback than many full-depth hollowbodies.
We said: “Well constructed, excellent playability and with bags of eye candy”
Kauer Daylighter JR
A kind of cross between a Jazzmaster, a non-reverse Firebird I and a Les Paul Junior, the Daylighter lives up to its name in vivid TV Yellow.
Maker Doug Kauer is a Californian whose merging of his twin talents of hot-rod building and woodwork have found perfect expression in this P-90-driven powerhouse.
We said: “Fabulous and familiar looks in a well crafted and thunderously toneful package”
Schecter Diamond Series Ultra B-17 Bombshell
Divisive it most certainly is, but the aircraft artwork on this metal machine’s fuselage is backed up in no uncertain terms by its tonal firepower from two Seymour Duncan HB-1 Active Blackout pickups.
We were impressed by its playability and build quality, too.
We said: “The Ultra B-17 Bombshell is a modern retro metal machine with slamming tones and individual looks”
Ibanez JS24P
The JS24P is one of many Joe Satriani signatures, and it’s the first lower-cost model with 24 frets.
It also has versatile electronicspoweringtheMo’Joe and Chopper pickups, an Edge vibrato, and, of course, that 80s Candy Apple finish.
We said: “Very close to Satch’s own JS2400, this has a great neck, great hard-rock tones and is a solid and well-priced version of a classic Ibanez”
