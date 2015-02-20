Six of the best: boutique dirtboxes

A common complaint when using Big Muff-style fuzz in a live band context is that it disappears in the mix. Not so here.

This boutique take on the classic green Russian Muff from Akron, Ohio offers one of the finest fuzz tones known to man or woman, incorporating an incredibly useful ‘Shift’ control that allows you to boost or scoop the mid frequencies for maximum impact.

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Op Amp Big Muff

BUY: Earthquaker Devices Hoof Fuzz currently available from:

UK: Thomann | DV247

US: Sweetwater