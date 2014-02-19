Six of the best: beginner's guitar gear
Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster
Why buy it? It looks cool, it’s great value – and no matter where you take your guitar- playing career, you’ll always find a use for the unusual Fideli’Tron/ Telecaster tone combination.
We said: “Dangerously tempting – and it’s also a fantastic platform for mods and upgrades.”
Vox StompLab IG
Why buy it? It’s an inexpensive, ideal introduction to the world of guitar effects and amp modelling that can be used in rehearsals or for home headphone practice.
We said: “Excellent for just plugging in and having access to a massive range of sounds for practice, and it’s portable with it.”
Line 6 POD HD500X
Why buy it? It may not be cheap, but it’s conceivable that this incredibly versatile effects-and amp-modelling unit could be the only purchase you ever need to make for live and recording use.
We said: “The sound modelling is excellent throughout, with authentic-sounding amps and a huge spread of quality effects.”
Focusrite iTrack Solo
Why buy it? Sooner or later, you’ll want to plug into your tablet or computer to record. Focusrite has a good reputation, and this interface is built to last.
We said: “Dead easy to use, this could be your ideal choice for recording electric guitar and bass, acoustic and vocals.”
Blackstar ID:60TVP
Why buy it? When you’re starting out on guitar, you should experiment with all kinds of styles and tones. The Guitarist Gold award-winning ID:60TVP covers the whole sonic spectrum brilliantly for practice, rehearsal, recording and gigging.
We said: “The wealth of features, astounding tone, quality and price earns our highest accolade.”
Sigma S000M-15
Why buy it? Learning to play acoustic alongside electric will work wonders for your technique and progress, and Sigma’s electros are unbeatable value.
We said: “Classic looks, quality build, excellent playability and evocative sounds both acoustically and plugged in.”
