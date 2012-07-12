Six Of The Best: Anniversary guitars and amps

We all heard about the jubilee earlier this year, but it's not just the Queen that's got a right to celebrate - 2012 marks a historic milestone for many guitar companies too. Here's our pick of six guitars and amps that are also honouring anniversaries.

Gibson Les Paul

A product that changed the sound of music for the better, it’s a Diamond Jubilee celebration for rock’s most desirable heavyweight – the Les Paul.

No official word from Gibson as yet on whether there’ll be a diamond-encrusted edition marking the occasion, but April's Les Paul auction saw someone pick up Les’s very own early model.

