NAMM 2012: Takamine introduces the T50th

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Evolving over the past 50 years from its humble beginnings in 1962 as a small, family-owned classical guitar workshop nestled at the base of Takamine Mountain in Sakashita, Japan, Takamine Guitars is now recognized as a global guitar builder providing instruments of unmatched quality to musicians across the globe, including some of the brightest stars in the entertainment industry.

In celebration of this 50-year milestone, Takamine is thrilled to introduce the extremely limited edition T50th guitar.

The word "Michi," Japanese for a path or course to follow over a distance, has served as the guiding theme from conception through production of this incredible guitar commemorating the 50-year course of Takamine.

The design motif depicts a growing vine, symbolic of the vital life of Takamine, and no effort was spared in the search to acquire the world's finest tone woods for fashioning this special instrument. To create a powerful voice with broad tonal range, Takamine luthiers selected the highest grade Sitka spruce for the soundboard.

The back and sides are solid cocobolo, bestowing maximum projection and stunning visual impact. With only 50 of these magnificent instruments available worldwide, the T50th is destined to be an instant classic - and highly desirable for collectors.

"These are very exciting times for Takamine," said Mike Markure, Takamine's Product Manager. "We have an offering of guitars that are among the most exciting and imminently collectable instruments the company has ever produced, including the limited production commemorative T50th, and we are looking forward to the next 50 years with as much enthusiasm as we are celebrating this historic anniversary."

RRP - £5,542.80

