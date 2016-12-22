Simple Minds' Charlie Burchill: how we reworked classic synth cuts for acoustic guitar

Simple Minds, stadium darlings for decades, are not a band you immediately associate with acoustic music. Soaring synths, pounding bass and choppy chords on a Les Paul, while Jim Kerr wrestled his mic stand, were the sights and sounds that filled venues around the world.

But behind those anthemic chords is a man who discovered his love of guitar playing by trying to work out Joni Mitchell songs, by ear, on a guitar bought for him with coupons his mum saved from Embassy cigarette (remember those?) packets.

The obvious question is why now for a stripped down acoustic album?

Charlie Burchill, school friend of Jim Kerr, co-founder of Simple Minds and co-writer of some of the defining songs of the 1980s, arrives at a West London recording studio and greets everyone with a warm smile and a welder’s handshake.

This is a powerfully built man who grew up in the Gorbals, and still has a strong Glasgow accent, but today we are going to see his softer side and talk acoustic guitars and the band’s new album Simple Minds Acoustic. With Jim and Charlie about to tour Germany backed by a symphony orchestra, the obvious question is why now for a stripped down acoustic album?

“Our European labels, especially in Italy and Germany, had been on at us for ages to do it but we didn’t want to do a ‘here’s versions of the tracks,’ just pared down,” he says with throaty laugh. “We call it ‘bongos on the beach’ and for a long time we resisted!”