Seymour Duncan launches The Dimebag Set

Seymour Duncan has unleashed The Dimebag Set of humbuckers, in honour of the Pantera legend.

The set includes a Dimebucker, the pickup designed according to Dimebag's strict specifications prior to the guitarist's tragic on-stage death in 2004.

Also included in the set is a '59 bridge pickup, available in either black or zebra finishes.

For more information visit the official Seymour Duncan website.

Seymour Duncan press release

The Dimebucker uses a powerful ceramic magnet coupled with stainless steel blades for vulgar attitude. The secret to the Dimebucker's hard-hitting crunch is the small amount of metal mass in the core of the pickup. This allows the Dimebucker to have both high d.c. resistance (16.25k ohms ) and a high resonant peak (5.1k Hz). The result is a pickup with lots of biting treble, punchy bass, immense clarity and eyebrow raising squeal harmonics. With such enormous power it requires a neck pickup that can provide an equal compliment of balance and versatility. The new Dime set comes with a Dimebucker bridge and a '59 bridge for the neck, which is what Dime preferred as the companion to the Dimebucker. The '59 provides a tone that is warm and smooth and the use of the bridge version in the neck gives increased output for a better balance with the Dimebucker.



In a 2004 interview, Dimebag described the tone of the Dimebucker: "It's very saturated-not to the point where it's overly fuzzy-but it has a smooth and crunchy distortion tone. It will give you some extra gain, but it won't go so far that your sound breaks up and is going crazy. You get that warm tone with the distortion mixed in and it has the low end that's kicking you in the butt while the top end is cutting your face off in the right way, but not ripping your face off. If you ever listen to a Pantera record, that's what you'll hear through this pickup." -Dimebag Darrell