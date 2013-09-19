Seven altered tunings for acoustic guitar

The simple act of lowering the pitch of the sixth string by a tone from E to D is an easy way of adding weight to the bass, while simultaneously freeing up your fretting hand to focus on melodic duties. From metal riffing to country blues, dropped D tuning enables instant one-finger power chords, and your trusty open-D chord now sounds huge!

When tackling an altered tuning, it’s worth finding out things such as where the basic major and minor triads are, and how you might play a I-IV-V chord progression. Try the starter chords we’ve added with each tuning example. Or just throw caution to the wind and jump right in!