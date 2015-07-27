Session pro Eddie Martinez's top 5 tips for guitarists

In 1983, New York guitarist Eddie Martinez got a call from an old friend, producer Larry Smith, to come down to Greene Street Recording in SoHo to play guitar on a session he was overseeing.

“It was a rap track, and the music was very sparse at first,” Martinez recalls. “There was a DMX drum machine, some bass that Larry played, and some scratching. That was it. Larry was like, ‘I want some rock shit on this. I think it might sound good.’”

Martinez began layering crunchy rhythm guitars, and then he added soaring harmonies and screaming solos. At the end of the day, the track - Rock Box by Run-DMC - was an earth-mover both sonically and culturally, becoming the first rap video to be played on MTV.

“I knew we had something cool,” he says, “but I didn’t have any idea that it was revolutionary or that we were pioneering a new genre - rap-rock. I just remember walking out of the session thinking, ‘That was a good day’s work.’”

In the years following that “good day’s work,” Martinez has become one of the most in-demand session and touring guitarists around - his punchy guitars on the late Robert Palmer’s Addicted To Love and Simply Irresistible helped to lift those cuts to the top of the charts.

“Working with Robert remains one of the biggest thrills I’ve ever had,” Martinez says. “He was creative, intelligent, caring, and my God, what a singer. They don’t make many like him.”

Martinez chalks up his success to an undiminished love of playing and collaborating, along with an egoless dedication to making songs work, no matter how much or little he plays on any given track.

“It’s all about having your homework done before you even walk into the studio,” he notes. “You should be thinking of parts the night before a session. Or when you’re going to the gig, you can run the song down in your head. Have a bunch of parts ready. Give the producer or artist some choices. Be prepared - I can’t stress that enough. Whatever you do, don’t show up cold. That red light will come on and you’ll have nothing.”

He pauses, then adds with a laugh, “I’ve seen it happen. The producer will look at a musician and say, ‘Got any ideas?’ You can always tell the dudes who did their homework and the ones who didn’t. Don’t be that guy who didn’t.”