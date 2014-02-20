Schecter announces UK guitar clinics

Loomis and Merrow bring the metal this March

Schecter has announced Ex-Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis and technical metaller Keith Merrow for its latest round of UK guitar clinics.

The guitarists will be arriving in the UK in March, and heading out on the road to showcase tracks from their forthcoming Conquering Dystopia debut album. They'll be giving out hints and tips on technique and tone, heavy riffing and mastering shred.

They'll be visiting the following stores throughout the month - contact the venue directly for tickets.

March 19th 7pm Guitar Guitar, Birmingham 0121 456 1904

March 20th 7pm Richtone Music, Sheffield 0114 362 7777

March21st 7pm Nevada Music, Portsmouth 02392 205100

March 22nd 1pm Westside MI, London (meet & greet only) 0207 836 8374

For more information of Schecter guitars, visit the official Schecter website.