Savages guitarist Gemma Thompson on sonic-shaking second album, Adore Life

It sounds like you approached the writing of Adore Life in an incredibly innovative way, with audience participation a key factor…

“We were very happy with the process. We spent three weeks in New York writing with the audience and then we came back to London and went into RAK Studios to record.

“All of that was very instinctive, I think, because the first record was such a document of live performance and trying to encapsulate that energy without doing any overdubs or too much extra over what we could do onstage. When we were going into this record, we thought, ‘We can’t just write new songs and go straight into the studio.’ Everything that we do is kind of focused towards being onstage, which is where everything works. We thought, ‘Let’s get out of London and find somewhere else with an energy and with an audience’.

“We thought we’d tell them beforehand so they’d know what the process was going to be and so they’d know that there were going to be elements of failure, like those times when you realise that something won’t work live. We wanted to put ourselves on the spot and there was an adrenaline to finishing writing the songs in that way.

“Over this course of three weeks, we had a rehearsal space and we had a residency at three different clubs, so we played nine shows in total. A lot of people I met came maybe to the first show and the last show but then a couple of people came to all of the shows. We started by putting a few new songs in the sets and then putting more and more new and half-written songs in.

“We were really trying to see how they would work and we gauged the audience to see what worked well. Most of the finished album is from those works that came out of the New York residency.”

From a guitar perspective, how far were some of your riffs and lead lines improvised or developed during the residency as opposed to being written beforehand?

“It’s kind of a strange mix of both, really. I guess there’s certain parts that you can’t really plan for. I would say that when we rehearse and write together, we’re actually very, very meticulous and we talk a lot about what we do.

“We talk a lot about the lyrics and what they mean and where they’ve come from and what sounds would work with what but then there’s some things that you can’t really plan to write, especially on guitar. The guitar and vocals work together very closely and sometimes you just need to be onstage to work things out. Without that, you don’t always have that energy from the voice that can then work with the energy of the guitar.

“Sometimes, it was just each of us trying a little thing out at each show and then trying to guess what the other was going to do. That’s kind of what keeps it exciting. Sometimes, it was about gauging audience reaction, like when we played the early versions of Adore and we knew straight away that something wasn’t going to work so well live. Certain parts and changes maybe seemed confusing for people. I think we were just opening up the process and taking risks with it.”