Savages' Gemma Thompson on her artful, dynamic guitar playing

What are the non-musical influences on your approach to guitar playing?

“One thing I would mention is that we did a project with [London-based Japanese noise-rockers] Bo Ningen called Words To The Blind - and that stemmed from an idea when we recorded the first record, Silence Yourself.

“We had loads of books in the studio, because we were hanging around. Some on the history of Dada [the early 20th century avant-garde art movement] and one in particular was about this form of simultaneous poetry.

“You had all of these exiles in 1916 in Zurich, Switzerland and they were running away from countries involved in the First World War. Lots of artists and philosophers came together and they were so angry that they could do nothing to stop this war hitting Europe, and they came up with this art form called simultaneous poetry.

“All of the voices in all of the languages would absurdly shout at the same time and create this uncontrollable chaos, then they would try to find some understanding from this chaos.

“So we created a piece that was like sonic simultaneous poetry on a U-shaped stage - with Taigen [Kawabe], the lead singer of Bo Ningen and Jehnny on the very end reciting French, Japanese and English poetry against the noise of the world, which was the musicians.

“We’ve performed it twice now. As you can imagine it’s quite a hard thing to organise. The first stage we built with our own hands on the back of a lorry!”