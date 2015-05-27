Ronnie Wood: dear diary

Rewind the tape half a century or so to 1965 and Ronnie Wood was the guitarist in West London R&B combo The Birds – not to be confused with American West Coast folk-rockers The Byrds, though there was some considerable legal wrangling when Roger McGuinn et al arrived on British shores in the spring of 1965.

The Birds with an ‘i’ were a popular live draw in various corners of the UK despite, in Wood’s words, “always suffering” because they never had a hit single. And it’s this formative musical period – in many ways an apprenticeship for what would come later – that Wood recalls fondly as we sit in conversation in The Rolling Stones’ London offices.

Wiry, animated, and powered by Marlboro Golds throughout our interview, the Stones guitarist is here to talk about his latest book, How Can It Be? A Rock & Roll Diary, which reprints and annotates the journal that the 17-year-old Wood kept in 1965 while clocking up thousands of road miles and encountering the likes of Eric Clapton and Keith Moon along the way. In the age of social media, it’s rare that any modern teenager would put pen to paper in such a regimented manner.

“To actually sit down and write, it’s a lost art isn’t it?” Wood agrees. “They do it all on their laptop and their phone.” Yet back when London swung, there was much for the teenage guitarist to record for posterity: “There was a lot of camaraderie, really. We were all struggling the same way, all doing the circuit, ploughing up and down the lengths of England, starting out of London and then going out into the sticks.

"The Birds were always suffering from never having a hit record. If we got in the Top 50 it was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing’, because so much stemmed from being in the charts in those days. Whereas The Who would have a No 1 and they’d be in the audience at The Ealing Club going ‘We’re number one,’ and we’re going, ‘You bastards!’.

“Moonie would get up and play with us, which really meant a lot. He also came over to my mum’s when I was living with her. I grew up around London Airport way in a little council house with Keith Moon coming over! Mum and dad were in bed, but he’d be there the next morning on the sofa or something. Or Mitch Mitchell.

It was an honour to have these guys over. We knew they were doing something good, and they knew I was doing something good, but they would all take me under their wing and say, ‘Come on Ron, keep it up. You’ll be there one day’.

Little Ronnie

“I was always younger than these guys, especially the guys that had made it. Eric [Clapton] was a bit older than me. John Mayall, Zoot Money, Georgie Fame and The Stones were that bit older. Later on, when I met Rod Stewart, he was a few years older than me. I always was the youngest and I used to think, ‘Well, my time will come’.

"Always the driving force is the music and trying to get better and striving to get better"

"And the energy that is in this diary is of totally non-stop hard work, every day of the week, and the girls coming and going, but always the driving force is the music and trying to get better and striving to get better. The same as the art, I always did that as well. So it was nice to find [the diary]. I couldn’t believe it was 50 years ago.”

