Ronnie James Dio memorial planned for 30 May

A public memorial service for heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio has been scheduled for 2 pm, 30 May May at The Hall Of Liberty, located at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive in Los Angeles, California.

Ronnie James Dio, last month at Revolver's Golden Gods Awards. Image: © MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters/Corbis

The service is intended to be a celebration of the singer's life and music. It is open to all his fans and friends from around the world. According to a posting on the Ronnie James Dio official website, special rates at various hotels near the area are being made for fans who wish to fly in from out of town or out of the country.

Dio, the much-loved frontman for Elf, Dio, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Heaven And Hell, passed away at age 67 last Sunday, after battling stomach cancer.