Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal's top 5 tips for guitarists

“Little Brother is all of us," says Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, referring to the title track of his just-released 10th solo album, Little Brother Is Watching. "It's you and me and everybody. If you have eyes and ears, an internet connection and a voice, you’re part of Little Brother. We share information both good and bad, the spreading, exposing, the truth-telling and lie-concocting. We all yield a lot of power over one another.”

Aside from the drum tracks, which were performed by Dennis Leeflang, Little Brother Is Watching is a de facto solo project – Thal wrote, produced, mixed and mastered the album's 11 cuts, played all of the instruments, and sang lead and backup vocals. “I would’ve liked to have done the star-studded thing, but I was on such a roll that I didn’t want to stop," he explains. "Initially, I put out some feelers, but it turned into ‘Oh, you’ve gotta talk to the manager, the agent, this person and that.’ After a while, I just said, ‘I don’t have time for this. I’ve gotta keep moving.’"

The result is a record that is both fiercely rocking and strikingly intimate, and one that feels like a unified personal statement. "It's the full me," Thal asserts. "A lot of people know me from playing the guitar, but I do more than that. I’m a songwriter, a singer, a producer – I’m involved in the whole music-making process. I would never want to minimize being a guitar player, but so much of the time I’ve been used as a utility for shredding, and that's not what I'm all about."

With an emphasis on sturdy, memorable riffs and non-showy, hummable guitar solos, Little Brother Is Watching harkens to pre-shred guitar '70s rock – an intended homage, according to Thal. "All of my records pay tribute to that period in one way or another," he says. "That was the best time for rock music. It’s the foundation of everything I do – punk, classic rock and old-school metal. The songs were songs; they weren’t just backgrounds for incredible guitar technique. I love to play the guitar, no doubt about it, but more than that, I love playing good songs.”

On the following pages, Thal runs down his top five tips for guitarists.