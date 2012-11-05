Image 1 of 7 Roland unleashes V-Guitar Twin Pedals

Roland has unveiled two new effects pedals designed to be used with GK technology, the GR-D V-Guitar Distortion and the GR-S V-Guitar Space.

The pair of pedals feature a 13 pin input that allows players with GK technology to access a vast amount of effects processing power, although both are also compatible with standard pedals and amplifiers.

Roland is pleased to announce the GR-D V-Guitar Distortion and GR-S V-Guitar Space pedals, two revolutionary new stompboxes designed for use with the GC-1 GK-Ready Stratocaster and other GK- compatible guitars with a 13-pin output. Housed in the popular Twin Pedal format and equipped with connections for integrating with standard pedals, amps, multi-effects, and other GK devices, the V-Guitar pedals deliver a wide range of unique sounds that can only be achieved with Roland's GK processing.

The GR-D V-Guitar Distortion and GR-S V-Guitar Space bring the immense power of GK technology to the familiar guitar stompbox. In combination with a guitar outfitted with a Roland GK pickup, the V-Guitar pedals allow players with traditional setups to enjoy some of the incredible sound potential found in cutting-edge Roland GK products like the GR-55 Guitar Synthesizer and VG-99 V-Guitar System. The pedals also give current GK users all-new additional sounds for their existing rig.

Unlike standard monophonic guitar pickups, the Roland GK pickup senses and isolates each individual string on the instrument, sending them as six discrete signals to a 13-pin jack. When connected to a GK device like a V-Guitar pedal, each string can be processed individually, opening up a universe of sound possibilities that are impossible with a normal 1⁄4-inch guitar output.

The GR-D V-Guitar Distortion features four bold distortion sounds that are only achieved with GK processing. Included are two new VG Distortion tones, plus Poly Distortion and Synth sounds derived from the VG and GR series. GAIN, COLOR, TONE, LEVEL knobs allow the user to shape the sound, with four memory locations provided for storing custom settings for quick recall from the GK-compatible guitar while performing. A Solo function, accessible with one of the pedal's two footswitches, boosts the presence of the sound for lead playing.

The GR-S V-Guitar Space features four dynamic, spacious sounds made possible with GK processing: Crystal, Rich Modulation, Slow Pad, and Brilliant Clean. COLOR, TONE, LEVEL knobs are available for sound shaping, with four memory locations for storing custom settings. A Freeze function, accessible with one of the pedal's two footswitches, continuously holds the current sound for lead backing and impressive sound effects.

The rear panels of the V-Guitar pedals are loaded with connectivity options for integrating with a wide variety of setups. There's a 13-pin input for connecting a GK- compatible guitar, and mono/stereo output jacks for connecting to pedals, multi- effects, amps, mixing consoles, and more. A G. AMP/LINE switch sets the signal level and output tone to match the connected device.

Dual MIX/GUITAR inputs allow players to connect a standard 1⁄4-inch guitar output, pedals, or multi-effects and blend them with the GK sound. All sounds are mixed internally and passed to the mono/stereo output.

The 13-pin GK output carries the guitar's normal pickup signal as well, and it's sent unprocessed to the V-Guitar pedal's mono/stereo output. Controls on the GK- compatible guitar allow the player to blend the GK and normal sounds right from their instrument. A dedicated GUITAR OUTPUT jack lets users connect the V-Guitar pedal directly to an effect or amp with no GK processing applied.

Roland's popular GC-1 GK-Ready Stratocaster is a perfect fit for the V-Guitar pedals, and there are GK-compatible guitars available from many other manufacturers as well. Roland also offers the GK-3 Divided Pickup, allowing players to easily add GK compatibility to their favorite guitar with no modification.