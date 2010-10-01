Roland bosses set off on epic charity bike ride

Three company directors of leading electronic instrument manufacturers Roland are cycling from Land's End to London to raise money for the charities Music for All and British Heart Foundation.

Starting at Land's End today (1 October), the team will cycle to the capital over eight days before arriving at a London school where the Music for All proceeds will be presented to the pupils, enabling them to buy new musical equipment.

Roland has also lined up three free fundraising gigs during the week, kicking off with a set from '80s synth maestro Howard Jones in Poole on Monday. Full details of the events are below, where attendees will also be able to demo and buy the latest Roland gear. Free tickets can be claimed from the Roland website.

Monday 4th October

Absolute Music, Poole, special guest performance from Howard Jones

Tuesday 5th October

Nevada Music, Portsmouth, with special guest Georgio Wonder and The Bog Rolling Stones

Wednesday 6th October

Bonners, Eastbourne, plus special guests The Lyrebirds

MusicRadar wish the team luck in their epic ride! For more details or to claim free tickets for the events visit the Roland site.

Roland UK has a fundraising target of £20,000 and you can pledge sponsorship at www.threemenonabike.org where you can also view the riders' progress, read their blogs, laugh at their pain and keep up to date with the fundraising total.