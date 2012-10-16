RIG TOUR: Don Felder on his live guitars, amp and effects

After a 29-year wait, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder recently released Road To Forever, a shimmering set of originals that features deeply felt songwriting and, as you might expect, plenty of soaring six-string harmonies and solos.

Felder hit the road several weeks back for a sold-out tour of the US, which included two nights at New York City's City Winery. We caught up with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer for an up-close-and-personal look at some of the drool-worthy guitars he's playing on the road, along with his effects and a customized reissue of Fender's 1964 Deluxe Reverb.

Check it all out in the above video.