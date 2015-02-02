Richie Kotzen on his 20th solo album, Cannibals

At face value, Richie Kotzen and Prince would appear to have little in common. But upon closer inspection, the two artists do share some striking similarities: Both released their debut albums when they were only 19 years old. They favor Telecasters (Kotzen has his own Fender signature model). Both tend to record in private, at home, performing most of if not all the instruments. And both artists are extremely prolific: Prince's last album, 2014's Art Artificial Age, is his 33rd studio disc, while Kotzen's just-released Cannibals is his 20th solo recording.

“Prince has a bit of a head start on me," Kotzen says, "so I've got some time to catch up to him. Actually, I just found out that Cannibals is album number 20 for me. It sounds like a lot, but I seem to average an album a year. Some years I have more content than others – in 1999, I put out four records. But I just write when I’m inspired, and I document my ideas. At some point, I go back and listen, and if I find four or five things that excite me, that’s when I think, ‘OK, I’ve got a record here.’ That’s kind of what happened with Cannibals.”

Kotzen recently sat down with MusicRadar to discuss the new album, how old ideas become new songs, and what it was like to collaborate with an exciting new musical talent – his daughter.

This isn’t the first album of yours to be an almost all-Richie affair. You like the one-man band approach, don't you?

“I guess so. This one is pretty much all me. I played drums, bass, keyboards and guitar. Dug Pinnick does a duet with me. Julia Lage, my girlfriend, who’s a great bass player and singer, she sings backgrounds on a couple of songs – anytime you hear a female voice, that’s her. And the drummer from my solo band, Mike Bennet, played percussion on the song Shake It Off.

“And actually, Billy Sheehan sings on the record, on the song Stand Tall. Julia and I went out to dinner with Billy and his wife, Elizabeth, one night. We came back and I played them the record, and the girls started singing these R&B licks in the background. Then Billy started singing in this low, crazy voice – the whole thing sounded great. I was like, ‘I have got to have this on the record!’

“So I put a live mic up, handed Billy a lyric sheet, and we did the song line by line; he doubled my vocal through the whole thing. You can hear Julia and Elizabeth doing these screaming, wailing R&B licks in the background. It all added a new dimension to the song.”

A few of the songs on the album took a while to come together. You recorded most of Come On Free 10 years ago. Why did it sit around for so long?

“That’s hard to say. It wasn't its time, I guess. I went back and remixed it, but it’s still the original track – the original drums, the same bass and guitar. What happened was similar to Stand Tall: I had some friends from Brazil over to my house one night; I played them the track and they loved it – they started singing and chanting to it. I went, ‘Fuck, I want that on the record!’ So I put up a live mic up and got them on there, chanting and screaming and doing all of that nonsense.”