REM most likely to make men cry

REM: do they bring you to tears?

REM's Everybody Hurts has been voted the song most likely to make grown men cry. In a survey undertaken by PRS for Music, the 1992 tearjerker pipped Eric Clapton's Tears In Heaven to the blubby accolade.

Everybody Hurts' emotive credentials were emphasised earlier this year when it was covered by a host of stars in aid of the victims of the devastating Haiti earthquake. In the UK, the single became the fastest-selling charity record of the 21st century.

The top 10 songs most likely to make men cry are as follows:

1. Everybody Hurts - REM

2. Tears In Heaven - Eric Clapton

3. Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen

4. Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinead O'Connor

5. With Or Without You - U2

6. The Drugs Don't Work - The Verve

7. Candle In The Wind - Elton John

8. Streets Of Philadelphia - Bruce Springsteen

9. Unchained Melody - Todd Duncan

10. Angels - Robbie Williams