Reeves Gabrels' top 5 tips for guitarists

Reeves Gabrels runs down a short list of band names that drive him crazy – it includes Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Huey Lewis & The News, and Jason & the Scorchers – and points out what they all have in common: "They're all 'someone and the somethings,'" he says. "I just don't like that construction for a name. I never really have."

Which makes the title of his fifth solo album more than a little surprising: Reeves Gabrels & His Imaginary Friends. And like most things Reeves Gabrels, there's a story behind it. "I was doing solo acoustic shows shows in the early 2000s, and so I would bill it as ‘Reeves Gabrels And His Imaginary Friends.' I just thought it was funny – me up there by myself. I mean, I'm nothing if not ironic."

Gabrels tucked the name away for a while, but when he formed a power trio in Nashville with bassist Kevin Hornback and drummer Jeff Brown, he decided that the moniker fit the new group perfectly. "For a while, the name was just an in joke between me and myself," he says, "but I do think it has a whimsical feeling that suits my life view.”

Gabrels originally planned to release the album in 2012, but that year he joined The Cure. "Obviously, joining a big band requires a lot of changes and things to figure out – how they work, how I function with them and all that," he says. "But it also gave me time to go back and tinker with stuff on the album. I remixed a few tracks, recorded a few new ones. So the extra time spent on it was really worthwhile."

Fans of Gabrels' idiosyncratic and irreverent six-string virtuosity will find plenty to love about the new album, but the guitarist (who also sings lead) is quick to point out that the disc isn't merely a vehicle to show off his outer-limits shred skills. "It's basically my ‘this is the power trio’ statement," he says. "I didn’t want to dilute that and confuse people as to what we are and what we sound like. We’re responding to one another and playing off of each other. It’s a real live-in-the-studio thing with me waving the rock flag.”

Over the past few years, Gabrels has changed his approach to the guitar somewhat, incorporating the styles of players as disparate as Curtis Mayfield, Tony Iommi and Robin Trower. "They're all there in places on the new album," Gabrels asserts. “The things I used to do, where I stretched harmony and used unusual sounds, things have caught up to that. Now I’m fitting into the world a little more comfortably." He pauses, then adds with a laugh, "Although I don't think I'll ever be totally comfortable.”

You can preview all of the tracks on Reeves Gabrels & His Imaginary Friends and purchase the album at bandcamp.com. On the following pages, Gabrels runs down his top five tips for guitarists.