Ray Davies' See My Friends due this November

The former Kinks front-man on stage earlier this year.

See My Friends, the new album from former Kinks singer Ray Davies is due out 1 November in Europe (US release is scheduled for early 2011).

The album is a collaborative record, featuring Davies reworking Kinks classics with the help of a star studded line-up. Check out the tracklisting below. MusicRadar will be bringing you a full review very soon.

Tracklisting for Ray Davies See My Friends:

Better Things - feat. Bruce Springsteen Celluloid Heroes - feat. Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora Days/This Time Tomorrow - feat. Mumford & Sons A Long Way From Home - feat. Lucinda Williams and The 88 You Really Got Me - feat. Metallica Lola - feat. Paloma Faith Waterloo Sunset - feat. Jackson Browne 'Til The End of The Day - feat. Alex Chilton and The 88 Dead End Street - feat. Amy MacDonald See My Friends - feat. Spoon This Is Where I Belong - feat. Black Francis David Watts - feat. The 88 Tired Of Waiting - feat. Gary Lightbody All Day And All Of The Night/Destroyer - feat. Billy Corgan

Check out a short preview of the collaboration with Metallica in the video below.

We at MusicRadar have heard See My Friends and can tell you it makes for some interesting and entertaining listening. Expect all the info and a full verdict in our track-by-track review later this week.