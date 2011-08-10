Radiohead to release King Of Limbs remix album?

Over the past few weeks Radiohead have been releasing a series of 12-inch singles featuring remixes of tracks from their latest album The King Of Limbs.

Now Radiohead fan site At Ease is reporting details of a full double-CD release - titled TKOL RMX - due this September. These details aren't officially confirmed, although they seem very likely to be accurate. It seems the tracklisting has been announced by the band's Japanese record label Hostess Entertainment.

Alongside previously released remixes by Canadian musician Caribou and British electronic producers Lone and Four Tet, among others, the CD is set to include as-yet-unheard remixes from the likes of SBTRKT, Modeselektor, techno producer Shed and man-of-the-moment Jamie XX.

We expect that many of these unheard remixes will emerge online and be released as separate 12-inch singles prior to the CD album's speculative 16 September release date. Read the full tracklist and listen to the excellent Jacques Greene remix of Lotus Flower below.

Listen: Radiohead - Lotus Flower (Jacques Greene RMX)

Full Radiohead TKOL RMX tracklist:

CD 1:

1. Caribou - Little By Little Rmx

2. Jacques Greene - Lotus Flower Rmx

3. Nathan Fake - Morning Mr Magpie Rmx

4. Harmonic 313 - Bloom Rmx

5. Mark Pritchard - Bloom Rmx

6. Lone - Feral Rmx

7. Pearson Sound - Morning Mr Magpie Scavenger Rmx

8. Four Tet - Separator Rmx

CD 2:

1. Thriller - Give Up The Ghost Houseghost Rmx

2. Illum Sphere - Codex Rmx

3. Shed - Little By Little Rmx

4. Brokenchord - Give Up The Ghost Rmx

5. Altrice - TKOL Rmx

6. Blawan - Bloom Rmx

7. Modeselektor - Good Evening Mrs Magpie Rmx

8. Objekt - Bloom Rmx

9. Jamie xx - Bloom Rework

10. Anstam - Separator Rmx

11. SBTRKT - Lotus Flower Rmx