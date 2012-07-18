PRS unveils P24 piezo-equipped guitar

Image 1 of 2 Pictured in Eriza Verde Smokeburst PRS P24 guitar

The P24, PRS's first 24-fret solidbody piezo-equipped instrument, gives musicians a new and unique tool to add to their lineup.

Based on the extremely versatile P22 model, the limited edition P24 comes standard with a maple 10-Top, mahogany back, 25" scale length Pattern-Regular mahogany neck, Honduran rosewood fretboard with mother of pearl "old school" bird inlays, hybrid hardware, a PRS piezo adjustable stoptail bridge, and the redesigned PRS/LR Baggs piezo system.

Piezo systems have long allowed guitarists the versatility of wielding both acoustic and electric guitar tones in one instrument. And while the acoustic tones created by the P24 are impressively natural, the highly-acclaimed 53/10 pickups are very musical as well. The 5-way blade pickup switch maximizes the versatility of these pickups by providing ample switching possibilities.

The breadth of acoustic and electric guitar tones offered by the P24 make it a perfect go-to guitar for players of all kinds. Only 50 instruments in each of the five colors offered will be made. Click here for a list of authorized PRS dealers.

The P24 carries an MSRP of £3,995.

Tech specs

Body: Mahogany with a carved, figured Maple 10-Top and V12 finish

Neck: 24 fret mahogany, pattern-regular shape

Scale Length: 25 inches

Fretboard: Rosewood

Fretboard Inlays: Mother of Pearl 'old school' birds

Bridge: PRS Piezo Adjustable Stoptail

Tuners: PRS Phase III Locking Tuners

Truss Rod Cover: "P24"

Hardware Type: Hybrid

Pickups: 53/10 Treble and 53/10 Bass

Pickup Switching: Volume and Tone control with 5-Way blade pickup switch

Unique features: PRS/LR Baggs Piezo System

