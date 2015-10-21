PRS unveils Final Run 30th Anniversary Custom 24 in five new finishes

It's been a cause for cheer at PRS this year, as the Maryland company celebrates 30 years of guitar building, with a 30th Anniversary Custom 24 to match - now, the anniversary year is coming to an end with new Final Run models.

Exclusive to Europe and Australia, the Final Run 30th Anniversary Custom 24 is limited to just 100 guitars worldwide - what's more, each instrument will be signed and numbered by Paul Reed Smith, and comes in five previously unavailable finishes: Burnt Maple Leaf, Charcoal, Fire Red Natural Back, Faded Blue Jean and Yellow Tiger.

Elsewhere, the Final Run delivers the same specs as other 30th Anniversary models, with 85/15 Treble and Bass humbuckers, unique inlay pattern and commemorative truss rod cover joining the classic 24-fret, 25" rosewood fingerboard, mahogany neck and PRS vibrato.

The Final Run 30th Anniversary Custom 24 is available now for £3,125/€4,500 - check out PRS Guitars Europe for more.