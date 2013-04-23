PRS rolls out SE Custom 24 Quilt
PRS rolls out SE Custom 24 Quilt
PRS has announced a run of limited edition quilted maple top finished SE Custom 24.
One of the company's most popular sub-£1000 models, the new Custom 24 Quilts will only be available in Europe, and will retail at a tantalisingly affordable £775. Limited to 200 guitars which feature a variety of exotic-looking finishes, you'd best be quick off the mark if you see one as we get the feeling they won't be in the shops for long.
PRS press release
Following a hugely successful inaugural Frankfurt Musikmesse, PRS Guitars Europe has announced the release of a limited run of the popular PRS SE Custom 24, featuring stunning quilted maple tops.
The SE Custom 24 Quilt retains all the features of the standard model – mahogany body, 25” scale length Wide Thin maple neck, 24-fret rosewood fingerboard with Birds inlays, SE HFS treble and SE Vintage Bass humbuckers, PRS tremolo – and adds a beautifully quilted veneer to the bevelled maple top.
Exclusive to the European market, the SE Custom 24 Quilt is limited to a run of just 200 pieces across six colour choices - the limited edition guitars are available in an array of eye-catching colours; Whale Blue, Tobacco Sunburst, Purple Burst, Cherry Sunburst, Grey Black, Emerald Green.
Whale Blue PRS SE Custom 24
Grey Black PRS Custom SE 24 Quilt
Tobacco Sunburst PRS SE Custom 24 Quilt
Emerald Green PRS SE Custom 24
Purple Burst PRS SE Custom 24 Quilt
