PRS rolls out SE Custom 24 Quilt

PRS has announced a run of limited edition quilted maple top finished SE Custom 24.

One of the company's most popular sub-£1000 models, the new Custom 24 Quilts will only be available in Europe, and will retail at a tantalisingly affordable £775. Limited to 200 guitars which feature a variety of exotic-looking finishes, you'd best be quick off the mark if you see one as we get the feeling they won't be in the shops for long.

Read more: PRS SE Angelus A55E

For more information, visit the official PRS website.

PRS press release

Following a hugely successful inaugural Frankfurt Musikmesse, PRS Guitars Europe has announced the release of a limited run of the popular PRS SE Custom 24, featuring stunning quilted maple tops.

The SE Custom 24 Quilt retains all the features of the standard model – mahogany body, 25” scale length Wide Thin maple neck, 24-fret rosewood fingerboard with Birds inlays, SE HFS treble and SE Vintage Bass humbuckers, PRS tremolo – and adds a beautifully quilted veneer to the bevelled maple top.

Exclusive to the European market, the SE Custom 24 Quilt is limited to a run of just 200 pieces across six colour choices - the limited edition guitars are available in an array of eye-catching colours; Whale Blue, Tobacco Sunburst, Purple Burst, Cherry Sunburst, Grey Black, Emerald Green.